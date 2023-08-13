Beasley caught all four of his targets for 33 yards in Friday's exhibition loss to the Lions.

The Giants rested most of their starters for the preseason opener, so Beasley's presence may have been an indication that he still needs to earn a roster spot. On the other hand, the veteran wideout made the most of his time on the field, leading the team with four catches on his 10 snaps. His longest reception was an 18-yard gain on a pass from Tommy DeVito on the final drive of the first quarter. Beasley excelled under head coach Brian Daboll when both were in Buffalo, and he could be more than just an afterthought if he makes New York's 53-man roster given the unsettled pecking order in the team's receiver room.