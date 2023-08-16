Beasley (leg) will not practice Wednesday, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Beasley was also unable to practice Tuesday due to the injury, and It's unclear how much longer the veteran wideout may need to recover before he takes the field again. Considering he is likely on the bubble regarding making the team's final 53-man roster, it'll be important for Beasley to return as soon as possible.

