Beasley (leg) will not practice Wednesday, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
Beasley was also unable to practice Tuesday due to the injury, and It's unclear how much longer the veteran wideout may need to recover before he takes the field again. Considering he is likely on the bubble regarding making the team's final 53-man roster, it'll be important for Beasley to return as soon as possible.
More News
-
Giants' Cole Beasley: Leads NY in catches Friday•
-
Giants' Cole Beasley: Could be ascending up depth chart•
-
Giants' Cole Beasley: Returning for 12th NFL season•
-
Bills' Cole Beasley: Finds paydirt in wild-card round•
-
Bills' Cole Beasley: Joins active roster•
-
Bills' Cole Beasley: Elevated for MNF•