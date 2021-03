Hikutini signed with the Giants on Tuesday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Hikutini spent the 2020 season with the Cowboys' practice squad, but he never played a game. The Louisville product hasn't played since his rookie 2017 season. With Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph (foot), Kadin Smith and Levine Toilolo on board, Hikutinin has an uphill battle to nab a roster spot.