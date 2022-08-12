Johnson reeled in seven of eight targets for 82 yards in Thursday's 23-21 preseason victory over New England.

Johnson led New York pass catchers in targets, receptions and yards in the opening game of the preseason slate. The third-year pro caught five passes for 51 yards in Week 3 last season but had only six receptions the rest of the campaign. He's on the bubble for a spot on the 53-man roster, so Thursday's performance could prove to be especially important for his chances of making the squad.