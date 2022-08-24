The Giants placed Johnson on injured reserve Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
After the Giants claimed Johnson off waivers last September, he proceeded to make 12 appearances as a part of an injury-riddled receiving corps, hauling in 11 of 21 passes for 105 yards and no touchdowns on 209 offensive snaps. According to Connor Hughes of The Athletic, Johnson has been impressive in training camp, which was apparent through two preseason games (a combined 10-123-0 line on 13 targets). But after Johnson was carted off the practice field Wednesday, he was diagnosed with a torn Achilles, almost certainly ending his 2022 campaign.