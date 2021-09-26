Johnson caught five of seven targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Falcons.

Johnson saw his involved increase after starting wideouts Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard both suffered hamstring injuries. Their absences enabled Johnson to tie for New York's team lead in targets and trail only Saquon Barkley in receptions. Should Slayton and Shepard be sidelined going forward, the second-year Johnson could see his value benefit from significant playing time opposite fellow big-bodied wideout Kenny Golladay, with rookie first-round playmaker Kadarius Toney a prime candidate to help fill any potential voids as well.