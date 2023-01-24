Johnson (Achilles) said Tuesday that he's resumed running on turf and expects to be ready to go for the start of the 2023 season, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Johnson had been an early standout during training camp this past summer and might have been pushing for a top-three role in the Giants' wideout corps before sustaining a season-ending torn right Achilles' tendon in an Aug. 24 practice. After getting surgery shortly thereafter, Johnson was on the mend for the past several months, but he appears to have taken some meaningful steps forward in his rehab program in recent weeks. The wideout may not be able to achieve full medical clearance in advance of OTAs this spring, but if he continues to make positive progress in the months to come, he could be close to 100 percent for the start of 2023 training camp.