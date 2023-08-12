Johnson has been declared out for the remainder of Friday's preseason game in Detroit due to a knee injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

According to Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record, Johnson was able to take a knee next to his wide receiver coach and did not appear to be in much distress, so there is reason for optimism going forward. He failed to bring in his only target prior to leaving the game. The 25-year-old is competing against a crowded receiver room for a depth role with the team this season.