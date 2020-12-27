McCoy is expected to return to a backup role Sunday against the Ravens with Daniel Jones (ankle/hamstring) on track to start under center, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Giants list Jones as questionable ahead of the Week 16 contest, but the second-year signal-caller looks poised to return from a one-game absence after he was able to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday through Friday. While Jones was sidelined in the Giants' Week 15 loss to the Browns, McCoy presided over an underwhelming offense, completing 19 of 31 attempts for 221 yards and no turnovers while leading New York to only six points on the night.