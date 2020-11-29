McCoy completed 6 of 10 pass attempts for 31 yards and carried five times for seven yards during Sunday's 19-17 win over the Bengals.

McCoy, who entered the game after Daniel Jones (hamstring) went down with an injury, was rather conservative as a passer while the team leaned on the defense and running game to grind out the win. Jones appeared to be in a great deal of pain and seems to be in danger of missing next Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks. That would presumably propel into the starting role but he performed poorly in his only extended action against the Patriots and would be a relatively risky fantasy play.