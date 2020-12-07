McCoy completed 13 of 22 passes for 105 yards, one touchdown and one interception of Week 13 against the Seahawks.

The Giants relied heavily on their rushing attack and defense, limiting McCoy's opportunity to take to the air. His only touchdown came late in the third quarter after the Giants took over on a short field and utilized four consecutive rush attempts to move to the six-yard line. Once able to supplement his passing with his legs, the 34-year-old McCoy was only able to muster only two yards on two rushing attempts. It remains to be seen whether Daniel Jones (hamstring) will remain sidelined for a Week 14 matchup against the Cardinals.