McCoy will start for an unavailable Daniel Jones (ankle/hamstring) in Sunday's contest versus the Browns, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Even if Jones was active, the Giants were expecting to go with McCoy under center. In his sole start for Jones back in Week 13 at Seattle, McCoy completed 13 of 22 passes for 105 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a 17-12 upset win.