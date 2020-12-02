Coach Joe Judge said McCoy will handle most of the reps with the first-team offense Wednesday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

With Daniel Jones tending to a hamstring injury, McCoy will cover for the second-year signal-caller during his recovery period. In this past Sunday's win against the Bengals, McCoy completed six of 10 passes for 31 yards and compiled seven yards on five carries in relief of Jones. If Jones sits out this Sunday at Seattle, McCoy is slated to start his first game since Week 5 of last season with Washington.