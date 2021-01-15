McCoy completed 40 of 66 pass attempts for 375 yards, one touchdown and one interception across four games (two starts) for the Giants in 2020.

McCoy started two games for the Giants while Daniel Jones dealt with injury, Week 13 against the Seahawks and Week 15 versus the Browns. The veteran managed New York's offense to a victory in Seattle, but he was then held to 221 passing yards without a touchdown or interception in a loss to Cleveland. Coming off a respectable showing in an underwhelming offense, McCoy is well positioned to secure another backup gig when he hits free agency this offseason.