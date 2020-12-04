McCoy is on track to start at quarterback Sunday against the Seahawks with Daniel Jones (hamstring) listed as doubtful for the contest, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Though Jones was able to make it back on the practice field Friday as a limited participant, McCoy still handled the first-team offense reps for the third straight day, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. The Giants thus appear poised to proceed with McCoy as No. 1 signal-caller Week 13, marking the 34-year-old's first NFL start since Week 5 of the 2019 season, when he was with Washington. As Vacchiano points out, offensive coordinator Jason Garrett said that a Giants offense without Jones would likely be ran more conservatively, so expect a number of short-yardage throws from McCoy and runs from Wayne Gallman to be dialed up as long as the game flow allows for it.