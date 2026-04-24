The Giants selected Hood in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 37th overall.

Hood (6-foot-0, 193 pounds) wasn't widely projected to come off the board ahead of former teammate Jermod McCoy, though the latter DB's medical concerns may have contributed to this outcome. That isn't a knock on Hood's talents. He showcased greater physicality and competitiveness for 50-50 balls than his size might suggest at Tennessee in 2025, and it wouldn't be surprising for him to immediately provide free-agency signee Greg Newsome with competition for the starting outside gig across from Paulson Adebo. Hood's arrival seemingly spells the end of 2023 first-round pick Deonte Banks' developmental tenure with New York.