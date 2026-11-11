Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that Hood dislocated his finger during Tuesday's practice, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

Hood left Tuesday's practice with a trainer after injuring his finger, but Harbaugh told reporters after the session that the rookie second-rounder will "be fine." It's possible that Hood doesn't miss any game time, although Wednesday's injury report will shed light on his status for Thursday's NFC East tilt against the Commanders. Most of his playing time has been on special teams, but Hood's absence would give the Giants less depth in the secondary.