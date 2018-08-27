Giants' Connor Barwin: Participates in individual drills
Barwin (knee) took part in individual drills Monday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Barwin, limited for the last three weeks due to lingering knee soreness, was reportedly spotted wearing a compression sleeve on his right knee. The pass-rush specialist could see an opportunity for increased snaps with Olivier Vernon (ankle) sidelined, but he'll need to fully participate in practice first. Barwin figures to serve a rotational role opposite Vernon throughout the regular season.
