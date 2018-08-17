Giants' Connor Barwin: Sitting out with injury
Barwin will miss Friday's preseason game against the Lions due to an injury.
The nature of Barwin's injury has yet to be revealed by the club, but the veteran linebacker will take a night off to rest it. When he retakes the field, Barwin is expected to serve as a pass-rusher again in 2018 and is a candidate to start opposite Olivier Vernon.
