The Giants claimed Rush off waivers from the Cowboys on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Rush will reunite with former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, who accepted a position with the Giants as an offensive coordinator after being dismissed by Dallas in January. The 26-year-old Rush will likely battle with veterans Colt McCoy and Alex Tanney for the one or two backup spots available behind second-year starter Daniel Jones.

