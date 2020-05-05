Giants' Cooper Rush: Scooped up by Giants
The Giants claimed Rush off waivers from the Cowboys on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Rush will reunite with former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, who accepted a position with the Giants as an offensive coordinator after being dismissed by Dallas in January. The 26-year-old Rush will likely battle with veterans Colt McCoy and Alex Tanney for the one or two backup spots available behind second-year starter Daniel Jones.
