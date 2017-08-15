Bryant is dealing with an elbow injury, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

While the severity of the injury is still somewhat murky, there are some factors that indicate Bryant could be headed to IR. First, the Giants reportedly worked out a handful of potential replacements Tuesday meaning the team is preparing for a short-term life without Bryant. Second, Giants' coach Ben McAdoo admitted that the team is currently looking at other options at the position. Together, these two developments hint that Bryant could be sidelined for an extended period of time.