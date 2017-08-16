Play

Bryant (elbow) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, James Kratch of NJ.com reports.

Bryant suffered his elbow injury on Monday and the Giants immediately began working out replacements for the defensive tackle. Look for Bobby Richardson to see some extra reps now that Bryant has been shut down for the year.

