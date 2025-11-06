Giants' Cor'Dale Flott: Back at practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Flott (concussion) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Flott was held out of practice during Week 9 prep due to a concussion he sustained in Week 8 against the Eagles. He was cleared to return to practice Wednesday as a non-contact participant, an indication that he is progressing through the league's five-step concussion protocol. Flott will need to pass an evaluation from an independent neurologist in order to be cleared to play Sunday against the Bears.
More News
-
Giants' Cor'Dale Flott: Ruled out for Week 9•
-
Giants' Cor'Dale Flott: Unable to practice Wednesday•
-
Giants' Cor'Dale Flott: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Giants' Cor'Dale Flott: Possible concussion•
-
Giants' Cor'Dale Flott: Plays in preseason win•
-
Giants' Cor'Dale Flott: Doesn't practice Saturday•