Flott (concussion) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Flott was held out of practice during Week 9 prep due to a concussion he sustained in Week 8 against the Eagles. He was cleared to return to practice Wednesday as a non-contact participant, an indication that he is progressing through the league's five-step concussion protocol. Flott will need to pass an evaluation from an independent neurologist in order to be cleared to play Sunday against the Bears.