Flott added muscle during the offseason in an effort to improve his tackling in the slot, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

Flott was forced to play mostly as an outside corner during his rookie campaign, but he'll be in an open competition with Darnay Holmes during training camp for a starting slot corner position. While Flott showed promise in coverage as a rookie, he struggled with his tackling at times and also missed five games due to a calf injury. His combine weight was listed as 175 pounds, but he recently told Giants reporter John Schmeelk that he's now up to 180.