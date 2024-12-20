Flott (quadriceps) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Falcons and is expected to play, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Flott will return from a two-game absence and give the Giants' secondary a boost ahead of a matchup with rookie QB Michael Penix and WRs Drake London and Darnell Mooney. Through 11 appearances this season, Flott has 45 tackles (30 solo) and six pass breakups.