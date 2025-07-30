Flott and Deonte Banks are in a training-camp battle for a starting cornerback spot, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Flott (10 starts) and Banks (14 starts) both worked primarily as starters last year, but one will lose that role after the Giants brought in Paulson Adebo during the offseason to be their top corner. Flott (53 stops, seven defensed passes) and Banks (52 tackles, 12 pass defenses) put up similar numbers in 2024, though they had just one interception between them as New York's secondary as a whole struggled to collect turnovers. Per Duggan, Flott and Banks have been alternating turns in the rotation during camp, so it appears this will be a genuine position battle throughout the preseason.