Flott (knee) was estimated as a limited practice participant Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

New York didn't hold an actual practice Thursday, but this is nonetheless the second straight day Flott has been listed as a limited practice participant. The fourth-year cornerback hurt his knee Sunday against the Vikings and wasn't able to finish the game. His status for Sunday's game against Las Vegas is looking iffy, and either Deonte Banks -- who is dealing with a shoulder injury of his own -- or Korie Black would likely step in to start if Flott is ultimately ruled out.