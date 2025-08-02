Flott did not participate in Saturday's training camp practice due to an undisclosed injury, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

The type and severity of Flott's injury isn't clear, but it has kept him out of practice for the past two days. Reps with the first-team defense are important for Flott, who is competing against Deonte Banks and Paulson Adebo for the starting outside corner job. Flott will look to get back on the practice field and be available for the Giants' preseason opener against the Bills on Saturday, Aug. 9.