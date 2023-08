Flott was forced out of Friday's preseason opener against the Panthers due to an abdominal injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

There is no word on the severity of Flott's injury other than he came up in some pain after a red zone stop towards the end of the first half. Prior to exiting, he recorded two tackles (one solo) and one pass defensed. He is expected to provide depth at cornerback for the Giants this season when healthy.