Flott will likely start Sunday's game against Carolina in place of Aaron Robinson (appendix), Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Flott played only two snaps -- both on special teams -- in the Giants' season-opening win against Tennessee, but he's expected to take Robinson's starting cornerback slot after the latter underwent an appendectomy this week. It will be a big opportunity for Flott to impress in his first shot at substantial regular-season playing time since New York took him in the third round of this year's draft.