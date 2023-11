Flott (shoulder) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

The second-year cornerback out of LSU went from logging limited practice sessions both Wednesday and Thursday to a full workload Friday, and it now seems as if he's been able to move past his shoulder issue. Flott has appeared in seven games for the Giants this year, recording 18 total tackles, four pass deflections and one interception.