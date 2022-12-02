Flott doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against Washington, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Flott suffered a concussion during the Giants' Thanksgiving Day loss to Dallas, but he was able to clear protocols ahead of Week 13. With Adoree' Jackson (knee) ruled out and Fabian Moreau (oblique) considered questionable, Flott figures to have a sizable role in New York's secondary during Sunday's divisional matchup against the Commanders.
More News
-
Giants' Cor'Dale Flott: Ruled out with concussion•
-
Giants' Cor'Dale Flott: Available for Week 10•
-
Giants' Cor'Dale Flott: Ruled out for fifth straight•
-
Giants' Cor'Dale Flott: Missing fourth straight•
-
Giants' Cor'Dale Flott: Ruled out for Week 6•
-
Giants' Cor'Dale Flott: Won't practice Wednesday•