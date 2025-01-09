Flott posted 53 tackles (36 solo) and seven pass defenses, including one interception, in 14 games (10 starts) during the 2024 campaign.

Flott registered the highest numbers of his career in multiple categories, including tackles and defensed passes. Uncoincidentally, he also played the most defensive snaps (637) of his three-year professional career. Flott did give way as a starter to Adoree' Jackson for two games late in the season, but Flott was still on the field for about half of New York's defensive snaps during those contests. Jackson will be a free agent at the conclusion of the season and is unlikely to return to New York, giving Flott -- who will be in the final year of his rookie contract -- a good chance of handling a starting role again next year unless the Giants decide to upgrade at the cornerback position.