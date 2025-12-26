default-cbs-image
Flott (knee) is questionable to suit up against Las Vegas on Sunday.

Flott wasn't able to finish this past Sunday's game against Minnesota after suffering a knee injury in the third quarter. He was deemed limited in all three practice sessions this week and may come down to a game-time decision Sunday. If Flott can't play against the Raiders, Deonte Banks could step into a starting role.

