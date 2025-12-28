Giants' Cor'Dale Flott: Inactive for Week 17
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Flott (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders,Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Flott was a limited participant in all practices for Week 17, but the cornerback has fallen short of suiting up for Sunday's contest. Deonte Banks is set to start at outside corner in Flott's absence.
