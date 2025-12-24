Flott (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Flott was unable to return to the Giants' Week 16 loss to the Vikings after sustaining a knee injury in the third quarter. His ability to log a limited practice to open the week indicates that the injury isn't considered a long-term concern, and he would avoid an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Raiders if he were to practice fully by Friday.