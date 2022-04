The Giants selected Flott in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 81st overall.

Playing alongside Derek Stingley at LSU, Flott comes to the NFL at 6-foot, 178 pounds and boasting 4.50 speed. This pick appears to be something of a reach, considering the other corners on the board and Flott's lack of standout traits. He will compete for a depth role in New York's secondary.