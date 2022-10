Flott (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Flott did not practice in any capacity during the week and is in line for his fourth consecutive absence. Fabian Moreau has seen his role solidified as one of the team's top corners in Flott's absence, playing at least 78 percent of snaps in three consecutive games.