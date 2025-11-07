Giants' Cor'Dale Flott: No longer dealing with concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Flott has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Flott suffered a concussion in Week 8 versus Philadelphia and didn't play this past Sunday versus San Francisco. However, he logged a full practice Thursday following Wednesday's limited session and is now officially through concussion protocol. Flott should thus be able to return to action Sunday against Chicago.