Flott has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Flott suffered a concussion in Week 8 versus Philadelphia and didn't play this past Sunday versus San Francisco. However, he logged a full practice Thursday following Wednesday's limited session and is now officially through concussion protocol. Flott should thus be able to return to action Sunday against Chicago.

