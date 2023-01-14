Flott tallied 26 tackles (15 solo), two defended passes and a forced fumble in 11 regular-season games during his rookie campaign.

A third-round pick out of LSU, Flott was limited to two special-teams snaps in New York's opening contest of the regular season but got the opportunity start the following week with Aaron Robinson out of action. However, Flott missed all of Weeks 4 through 10 due to a calf injury, and he played under half of the Giants' defensive snaps in four of his eight games following his Week 11 return. Flott turned 21 in August and naturally still needs to further develop to reach his potential, but he showed enough as a rookie to warrant continued opportunities next season.