Giants' Cor'Dale Flott: Plays in preseason win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Flott (undisclosed) recorded a pass deflection during the Giants' preseason win over the Jets on Saturday.
Flott had missed some time in practice with an undisclosed injury but is now healthy again. He is competing with Deonte Banks to serve as one of the team's starting outside cornerbacks opposite Paulson Adebo.
More News
-
Giants' Cor'Dale Flott: Doesn't practice Saturday•
-
Giants' Cor'Dale Flott: Competing for starting role•
-
Giants' Cor'Dale Flott: Has career-best season in 2024•
-
Giants' Cor'Dale Flott: Nabs interception in return•
-
Giants' Cor'Dale Flott: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Giants' Cor'Dale Flott: Limited Wednesday•