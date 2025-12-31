Giants' Cor'Dale Flott: Remains sidelined Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Flott (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
The fourth-year pro from LSU was sidelined for the Giants' Week 17 win over the Raiders due to a knee injury, and Wednesday's DNP suggest he's still nursing the issue. Flott has appeared in 14 games this season and recorded 38 total tackles, 11 passes defensed, including one interception, and one forced fumble. If he's inactive for the second consecutive game in Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys, expect Deonte Banks to draw another start opposite Paulson Adebo.
