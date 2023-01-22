Flott (hamstring) has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's game against the Eagles, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
The exact timing or nature of the injury is unclear, but Flott has likely made the last appearance of his rookie season. He had a successful campaign as a rotational member of the Giants' secondary, and he racked up 26 tackles and two passes defended across 11 games in the regular season.
