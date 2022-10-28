site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Giants' Cor'Dale Flott: Ruled out for fifth straight
Flott (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Flott will miss a fifth straight game due to a calf injury. Fabian Moreau figures to continue seeing an increased role in Flott's absence.
