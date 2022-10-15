site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Giants' Cor'Dale Flott: Ruled out for Week 6
Flott (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Ravens, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Flott will miss a third consecutive contest due to a calf injury. His next chance to suit up will come in Week 7 against the Jaguars.
