Giants' Cor'Dale Flott: Ruled out for Week 9
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Flott (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.
With Flott joining Paulson Adebo (knee) on the sidelines this week, Korie Black should once again see increased playing time at cornerback alongside Deonte Banks and Dru Phillips.
