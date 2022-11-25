Flott suffered a concussion in Thursday's game against the Giants and will not return, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
With starting cornerbacks Fabian Moreau and Adoree' Jackson sidelined, Flott played a more prominent role Thursday than he usually does. However, his concussion brought about an early end to his evening.
