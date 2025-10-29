default-cbs-image
Flott (concussion) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Flott sustained a concussion during Sunday's game at Philadelphia, and now he's sitting out practice as the Giants begin preparations for Week 9. He'll probably need to get back to practice Thursday or Friday to have a chance to suit up Sunday versus the 49ers.

