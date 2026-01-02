Flott (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys.

Flott didn't practice all week and is now in line to miss his second consecutive game due to a knee injury sustained in the Week 16 loss to the Vikings. The 24-year-old has finished his 2025 campaign with 38 total tackles, 11 passes defensed, including one interception, and one forced fumble over 14 appearances. Deonte Banks is expected to draw another start at outside corner while Flott is sidelined Sunday.