Flott (groin) will not return to Thursday's preseason matchup against the Patriots, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Flott apparently suffered a groin injury at some point during Thursday night's exhibition game as he was not listed with any prior issues coming into the matchup. With the rookie third-round pick sidelined, cornerbacks Darren Evans, Michael Jacquet and Khalil Dorsey figure to play more prominent roles during the second half against New England.